Market Analysts see GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.34. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 6:40 AM that GrafTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Results and 2024 Outlook Reflect Persistent Softness in the Commercial Environment.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAF stock has declined by -44.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.91% and lost -38.81% year-on date.

The market cap for EAF stock reached $344.13 million, with 256.83 million shares outstanding and 233.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 3628539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 23.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8700, while it was recorded at 1.3420 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4309 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EAF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EAF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.