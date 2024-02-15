Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] is -7.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.18. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results and Provides 2024 Guidance.

Increased NAREIT FFO per share by 4.6% on a year-over-year basisLeased approximately 4.9 million square feet in 2023 at 14.3% comparable blended cash leasing spreads2023 Same Property NOI increased by 4.8% on a year-over-year basisIncreased ABR per square foot to $20.70Subsequent to year end, issued $350 million of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due March 2034Company provides initial 2024 outlook.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock has also loss -0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KRG stock has inclined by 4.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.84% and lost -7.35% year-on date.

The market cap for KRG stock reached $4.65 billion, with 219.45 million shares outstanding and 217.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 5052359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.05.

KRG stock trade performance evaluation

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 21.68 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kite Realty Group Trust posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRG.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.