JP Morgan lifts Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [NYSE: SHO] price surged by 3.14 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:41 PM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Friday, February 23, 2024, before the market opens. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the same day, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A transcript of the call will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-888-330-3573 and reference Conference ID 4831656 to listen to the live call.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.87. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

SHO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SHO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SHO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.