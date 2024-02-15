DoorDash Inc [DASH] Revenue clocked in at $8.15 billion, up 21.36% YTD: What’s Next?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] gained 3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $120.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 5:26 PM that DoorDash Partners with Toronto Chef Craig Wong for a Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Dish Available Exclusively on DoorDash.

The ‘Long Life Noodle with Fried Chicken Cutlet’ dish will be available exclusively on DoorDash from February 9 to February 23.

DoorDash Canada is ringing in Lunar New Year with its latest partnership with Toronto-based Chef, Craig Wong. Chef Craig, renowned for his Chinese-Jamaican fusion restaurant Patois, has created a limited-edition dish, ‘Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet’ available exclusively on DoorDash from February 9 to February 23. Additionally, six lucky consumers stand a chance to win big with a red envelope contest, featuring six exclusive prizes from DoorDash.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 4926837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $110.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.20, while it was recorded at 118.49 for the last single week of trading, and 84.88 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DoorDash Inc [DASH]

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.