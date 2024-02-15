Craig Hallum lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IRWD] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.45. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Investor Update Call.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2023 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 596-4144 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 495-7514 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 1057375. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, February 15, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 29, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference ID number 1057375. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 1 year beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5013262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $2.41 billion, with 154.03 million shares outstanding and 152.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 5013262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 31.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.40 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]

