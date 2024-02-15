Chemours Company [CC] Revenue clocked in at $6.00 billion, down -15.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] price plunged by -12.63 percent to reach at -$3.85. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:16 PM that Chemours Announces First Quarter Dividend.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced that on February 12, 2024 the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2024.

The one-year CC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.88. The average equity rating for CC stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemours Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75.

CC Stock Performance Analysis:

Chemours Company [CC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.20. With this latest performance, CC shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 29.68 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chemours Company Fundamentals:

Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

CC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chemours Company posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chemours Company go to 7.40%.

Chemours Company [CC] Institutonal Ownership Details

