Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $54.74. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Charter Communications to Use Sensormatic Solutions Shopper Insights Portfolio in 700+ Retail Locations.

Broadband connectivity provider to deploy Sensormatic’s integrated traffic analytics and market benchmarking solutions at its stores to support tailored labor optimization strategies and localized marketing efforts.

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today announced an initiative with Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity services, to implement Sensormatic’s in-store traffic analytics solutions at more than 700 Spectrum stores across the United States over the next three years. The announcement follows Charter’s successful 2022 pilot program in 50 Spectrum stores, which used Sensormatic’s shopper traffic and market intelligence data services to optimize employee staffing and boost product and sales support for local customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.03 percent and weekly performance of 2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 7072904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $63.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.29, while it was recorded at 55.04 for the last single week of trading, and 58.13 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.72%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.