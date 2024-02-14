Teradata Corp [TDC] Stock trading around $38.22 per share: What’s Next?

Teradata Corp [NYSE: TDC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.35%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter public cloud ARR of $528 million, an increase of 48% as reported and 46% in constant currency from the prior year period(1).

Over the last 12 months, TDC stock rose by 11.53%. The one-year Teradata Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.76. The average equity rating for TDC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.74 billion, with 101.10 million shares outstanding and 96.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.48 shares, TDC stock reached a trading volume of 7185299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradata Corp [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $55.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teradata Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-14-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corp is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

TDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradata Corp [TDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, TDC shares dropped by -20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.07 for Teradata Corp [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.53, while it was recorded at 46.58 for the last single week of trading, and 46.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradata Corp Fundamentals:

Teradata Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

TDC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradata Corp posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corp go to 21.70%.

Teradata Corp [TDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.