Sientra Inc [SIEN] Revenue clocked in at $90.30 million, down -66.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc [NASDAQ: SIEN] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Sientra to Pursue Strategic Sale of its Business Through Voluntary Chapter 11 Process.

Company secures $22.5 million of new money in debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders to support ongoing operations during the sale process.

Sientra Inc stock has also loss -64.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIEN stock has declined by -78.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.55% and lost -66.56% year-on date.

The market cap for SIEN stock reached $2.44 million, with 11.96 million shares outstanding and 10.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.49 shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 4931393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Sientra Inc [SIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.79. With this latest performance, SIEN shares dropped by -65.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.96 for Sientra Inc [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6267, while it was recorded at 0.5177 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8281 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sientra Inc posted -2.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc go to 20.00%.

