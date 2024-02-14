Market Analysts see On Holding AG [ONON] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.96. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that On to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2024 ICR Conference.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference.

The Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:30 am US Eastern Time (05:30 pm Central European Time on January 8, 2024). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website and under the following Link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5301109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.86%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $9.53 billion, with 281.98 million shares outstanding and 185.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03 shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 5301109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONON in the course of the last twelve months was 23246.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.22, while it was recorded at 29.19 for the last single week of trading, and 29.31 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.35.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

