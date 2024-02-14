Market Analysts see Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -4.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.75. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Citizens Accelerates Wealth Management Business with Strategic Leadership Hires and Opening of New Citizens Private Banking Office.

Citizens welcomes industry veterans as new Head of Wealth Management Advisors and Head of Private Wealth Managers; Citizens Private Bank now open in Boston’s Back Bay.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today unveiled a number of changes aimed at accelerating the growth of its Wealth Management and Private Banking business to serve the entire spectrum of wealth clients, from mass affluent to ultra-high net worth and family offices. The new strategy, highlighted by the hiring of two new executives in critical roles, will better position Citizens to achieve its ambitious goal of building a preeminent Private Banking and Wealth Management offering in the U.S. Further, Citizens has opened its first Private Banking office in Boston and has plans to open additional offices in 2024, including one in Palm Beach, Fla. and Mill Valley, Calif. in the spring.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10314307 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $14.34 billion, with 466.42 million shares outstanding and 463.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 10314307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $37.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.10, while it was recorded at 31.43 for the last single week of trading, and 28.44 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.