EBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently -5.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] loss -5.43% on the last trading session, reaching $41.13 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 11:12 AM that eBay Reaches Settlement with U.S. Department of Justice.

Agreement fully resolves previously disclosed inquiry related to laws administered by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13 shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 7188302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $45.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

EBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.18, while it was recorded at 42.28 for the last single week of trading, and 43.22 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 7.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.