why ContextLogic Inc [WISH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

ContextLogic Inc [NASDAQ: WISH] jumped around 1.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.26 at the close of the session, up 39.11%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that ContextLogic Announces Agreement to Sell Substantially All Operating Assets and Liabilities Associated with Wish to Qoo10 for $173 Million in Cash.

Purchase Price Represents Approximately $6.50 Per Share, a 44% Premium.

ContextLogic to Remain as Publicly Listed Entity, Preserving ~$2.7 Billion of Net Operating Losses (NOLs).

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.16 shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 19175309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc [WISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.83.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.34. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 41.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for ContextLogic Inc [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ContextLogic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings analysis for ContextLogic Inc [WISH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ContextLogic Inc posted -4.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc go to 4.40%.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc [WISH]

