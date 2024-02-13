Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] gained 5.02% or 0.14 points to close at $2.93 with a heavy trading volume of 8430597 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Blink Charging Chosen by City of Frederick, Maryland, for Downtown Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions.

Electric vehicle drivers will be able to charge up on the new Blink chargers and enjoy the city’s sights at a ribbon cutting event on February 8, 2024.

The daily chart for BLNK points out that the company has recorded -50.34% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03 shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 8430597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for BLNK stock

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.65. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.