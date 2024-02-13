JD.com Inc ADR [JD] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $39

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.23%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:20 AM that Dada Announces Certain Management Changes.

Mr. Ian Su Shan has served as Chief Financial Officer of JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”, NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)) since May 2023. He also serves as Chief Climate Officer of JD.com and a director of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 603056). Prior to his current role, he served as Chief Financial Officer of JD Logistics, Inc. Mr. Shan joined JD.com in December 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Shan worked at Lavender Hill Capital Partners from October 2019 to November 2021 and served as a Managing Director from January 2021 to November 2021. He also worked in the TMT Group of the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. from 2015 to 2019 and served as an Executive Director from January 2017 to September 2019. Mr. Shan received his bachelor’s degree in laws from China University of Political Science and Law, and his master’s degree in laws from University of Warwick. Mr. Shan is a CFA Charterholder.

Over the last 12 months, JD stock dropped by -58.72%. The one-year JD.com Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.51. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.19 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.71 shares, JD stock reached a trading volume of 10595814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc ADR [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $40.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.14.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.15, while it was recorded at 22.90 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc ADR Fundamentals:

JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

JD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc ADR posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 18.97%.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.