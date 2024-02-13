Goldman slashes price target on Energy Transfer LP [ET] – find out why.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN”) announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.8420 per common unit or $3.368 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 20, 2024 to common unitholders of record on February 7, 2024.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.94. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $18.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 7.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

ET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to 8.20%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.