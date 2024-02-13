Farmmi Inc [FAMI] moved up 9.65: Why It’s Important

Farmmi Inc [NASDAQ: FAMI] jumped around 0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 9.65%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Farmmi Ships Latest Order to Canada; Company Continues to Benefit from Healthy North American Demand.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced today its latest order for shipment to Canada, reflecting continued healthy North American demand. The latest order is for the Company’s high-quality dried Shiitake mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented: “We continue to focus on driving growth in our core markets and geographies, of which, North America is a top priority for us. The inclusion of mushrooms into the broader culinary and dietary realms creates a very positive environment for Farmmi given our solid market position, strong brand, impressive customer base and excellent track record of fulfilling high-volume orders. We continue to gain optimism in our outlook as we see macro environment impediments improving.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 127.88 shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 4783099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Farmmi Inc [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1414, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3320 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Farmmi Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.54 and a Current Ratio set at 14.76.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc [FAMI]

The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FAMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FAMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.