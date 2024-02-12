Wall Street Analyst Initiated Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $0.09. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Magdalena Biosciences, a Joint Venture Between Jaguar Health and Filament Health, Study Indicates Psychoactive Activity of Medicinal Plant Utilized for Centuries by Indigenous Peoples in Tropical Regions.

Magdalena aiming to submit Investigational New Drug application in 2024 to the FDA for this next-generation psychoactive prescription drug candidate for potential mental health indications such as ADHD, depression & anxiety.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that a preclinical study in mice initiated in Brazil by Magdalena Biosciences, Inc. (Magdalena), the joint venture recently formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS) to develop novel, natural prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications, indicates psychoactive activity in a plant extract in a lead Magdalena botanical drug candidate. The botanical drug candidate is being evaluated for its potential use as a next-generation psychoactive prescription drug for treatment of mental health conditions such as attention-deficit

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.72 percent and weekly performance of -13.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43 shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 9.88M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1593, while it was recorded at 0.0888 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3961 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc posted -9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -16.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JAGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JAGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.