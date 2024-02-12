Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] moved up 11.55: Why It’s Important

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by -$20.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.22. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM that MetaMask and Robinhood Connect Integrate to Make it Easier to Access Web3.

New integration allows customers to purchase crypto through Robinhood’s low cost order engine, facilitating web3 adoption through a secure, user-friendly, and self-custodial approach.

Today, Consensys, the leading blockchain and web3 software company, and Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), launched the integration of Robinhood Connect with MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custodial web3 wallet. Using MetaMask’s Buy Crypto feature, customers can now purchase crypto through Robinhood’s low cost order engine. The launch is part of MetaMask’s ongoing goal of supporting the adoption of web3 by providing more users with frictionless, secure, and self-custodial onboarding to web3.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock has also gained 5.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has inclined by 38.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.64% and lost -9.34% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $9.99 billion, with 764.89 million shares outstanding and 438.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.88 shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 13.24M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.