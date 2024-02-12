Market cap of Snap Inc [SNAP] reaches 18.29B – now what?

Snap Inc [NYSE: SNAP] closed the trading session at $11.10. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:15 AM that Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder by requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 3000 31st Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.38 percent and weekly performance of -34.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76 shares, SNAP reached to a volume of 28.52M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snap Inc [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $13.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Snap Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 525.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.39.

SNAP stock trade performance evaluation

Snap Inc [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.84. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -36.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Snap Inc [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.89, while it was recorded at 13.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc [SNAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Snap Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.39 and a Current Ratio set at 4.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snap Inc [SNAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snap Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc go to 65.20%.

Snap Inc [SNAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.