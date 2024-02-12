Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 68.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.02. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference CallInterested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 0056377. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 3453492 until Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11.12M shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $59.50 billion, with 864.50 million shares outstanding and 857.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97 shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 11.12M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $72.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 69.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.20, while it was recorded at 68.66 for the last single week of trading, and 56.77 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 12.27%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.