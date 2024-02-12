Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] is 66.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: INBS] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 6.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.88. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– Year-over-year revenue increased 114% for the fiscal second quarter and 337% for the six-months ending December 31, 2023 – – Expanded into New Zealand market and increased market share in existing regions -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2.31M shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at 68.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 32.39%.

The market cap for INBS stock reached $10.08 million, with 2.33 million shares outstanding and 1.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.33 shares, INBS reached a trading volume of 2.31M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBS shares is $156.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.70. With this latest performance, INBS shares gained by 76.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc posted -33.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -43.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INBS.

