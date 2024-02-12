Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Is Currently 3.35 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] surged by -$10.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.90. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Cipher Mining Announces January 2024 Operational Update.

New Bitmain S21 mining rigs being prepared for deployment.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Cipher Mining Inc stock has also gained 25.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIFR stock has declined by -6.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.16% and lost -18.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CIFR stock reached $853.11 million, with 247.55 million shares outstanding and 71.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46 shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 8.27M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.