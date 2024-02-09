why Ralph Lauren Corp [RL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $154.30

Ralph Lauren Corp [NYSE: RL] price surged by 16.79 percent to reach at $24.71. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Ralph Lauren Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Holiday Results Ahead of Expectations.

Third Quarter Revenue Increased 6% on a Reported Basis and 5% in Constant Currency, with All Regions Exceeding Expectations Led by Asia.

Global Direct-to-Consumer Comparable Store Sales Accelerated to 9% Growth in the Quarter, Driven by Positive Retail Comps Across All Regions and Channels.

The one-year RL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.37. The average equity rating for RL stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ralph Lauren Corp [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $154.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corp is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

RL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ralph Lauren Corp [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.42. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.16 for Ralph Lauren Corp [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.13, while it was recorded at 152.31 for the last single week of trading, and 123.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ralph Lauren Corp Fundamentals:

Ralph Lauren Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

RL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ralph Lauren Corp posted 3.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corp go to 12.52%.

Ralph Lauren Corp [RL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.