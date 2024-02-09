why Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.38

Hormel Foods Corp. [NYSE: HRL] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.47. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Hormel Foods and its 10 Under 20 Food Heroes Program Honored at 3rd Annual Anthem Awards.

Global-branded food company recognized for empowering young changemakers and supporting their efforts to make the world a better place.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded Fortune 500 food company, was honored this week at the third-annual Anthem Awards, which recognized the company for the success of its 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program. Hormel Foods was honored for impactful work in the Humanitarian Action & Services category, a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering a better world for all of us.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3504803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hormel Foods Corp. stands at 2.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for HRL stock reached $16.12 billion, with 546.60 million shares outstanding and 288.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 3504803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $30.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HRL stock performed recently?

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.33, while it was recorded at 29.94 for the last single week of trading, and 36.32 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hormel Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corp. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corp. go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.