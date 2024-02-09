Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is -10.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.90. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2023.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. “We are proud to declare and pay our 42nd consecutive quarterly dividend. Our outpatient medical facilities continue to perform as expected, and we look forward to continued focus on operational excellence and cash flow growth. We are excited about our pending merger to join Healthpeak Properties and look forward to continued growth, success, and the creation of sustainable value as a combined company,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2024, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 3, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2675508 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Physicians Realty Trust stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $2.84 billion, with 238.59 million shares outstanding and 234.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 2675508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.65.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.18 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.