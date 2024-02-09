MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] fell -1.87% so far this year. What now?

MGIC Investment Corp [NYSE: MTG] loss -0.68% or -0.13 points to close at $18.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3339190 shares. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $184.5 million or $0.66 per Diluted Share.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $187.6 million or $0.67 per Diluted Share.

The daily chart for MTG points out that the company has recorded 4.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, MTG reached to a volume of 3339190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.60.

Trading performance analysis for MTG stock

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, MTG shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.07, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MGIC Investment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGIC Investment Corp posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corp go to 3.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]

The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.