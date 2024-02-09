Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $5

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MRSN] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.23. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Mersana Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference.

About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Mersana Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 25.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRSN stock has inclined by 215.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 252.50% and gained 82.33% year-on date.

The market cap for MRSN stock reached $510.05 million, with 105.14 million shares outstanding and 94.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 2699417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

MRSN stock trade performance evaluation

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.15. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 30.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.53 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.68 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRSN.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.