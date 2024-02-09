Market cap of American International Group Inc [AIG] reaches 48.03B – now what?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] closed the trading session at $68.41. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:16 PM that Chris Inglis Elected to AIG’s Board of Directors.

Former White House cybersecurity advisor served as first U.S. Senate-confirmed National Cyber Director.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected John (Chris) Inglis as an independent Director, effective March 1, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.97 percent and weekly performance of -0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 5146237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $76.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.59, while it was recorded at 69.11 for the last single week of trading, and 60.93 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc [AIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 14.41%.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.