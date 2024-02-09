Market Analysts see Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Warner Music Group Corp [NASDAQ: WMG] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.29. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:40 PM that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights.

Double-Digit Growth in Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA as both Recorded Music and Music Publishing Deliver Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3724866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Music Group Corp stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for WMG stock reached $18.29 billion, with 138.34 million shares outstanding and 131.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 3724866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has WMG stock performed recently?

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.16, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Warner Music Group Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warner Music Group Corp posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp go to 11.93%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]

The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.