LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $12

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.03 at the close of the session, up 2.50%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:15 PM that LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2023 Dividend Allocation.

LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2023 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor’s section on LXP’s website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/tax-documents/form-8937/default.aspx.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 2351635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.60.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LXP Industrial Trust posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.