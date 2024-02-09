Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD] Stock trading around $14.80 per share: What’s Next?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [NYSE: LSPD] loss -24.37% on the last trading session, reaching $14.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Lightspeed Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Total revenue of $239.7 million grew 27% year-over-year and surpassed previously-established outlookNet loss and Adjusted EBITDA1 improved to ($40.2) million and $3.6 million, respectivelyLightspeed’s Unified Payments initiative helped deliver GPV of $6.6 billion, an increase of 69% year-over-year GPV as a percentage of GTV was 29% in the quarter.

Lightspeed reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS.

If compared to the average trading volume of 961.30K shares, LSPD reached a trading volume of 9044295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSPD shares is $20.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

Trading performance analysis for LSPD stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.09. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.00 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.99 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSPD.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lightspeed Commerce Inc [LSPD]

