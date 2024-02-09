JFrog Ltd [FROG] Is Currently 4.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JFrog Ltd [NASDAQ: FROG] gained 4.21% or 1.53 points to close at $37.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3021596 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:15 AM that JFrog and AWS Accelerate Secure Machine Learning Development.

New JFrog Artifactory and Amazon SageMaker integration empowers developers and data scientists to build, train, and deploy ML Models in the cloud.

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced a new integration with Amazon SageMaker, which helps companies build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows. By pairing JFrog Artifactory with Amazon SageMaker, ML models can be delivered alongside all other software development components in a modern DevSecOps workflow, making each model immutable, traceable, secure, and validated as it matures for release. JFrog also unveiled new versioning capabilities for its ML Model management solution, which help ensure compliance and security are incorporated at every step of ML model development.

The daily chart for FROG points out that the company has recorded 38.56% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 775.77K shares, FROG reached to a volume of 3021596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JFrog Ltd [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $37.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FROG in the course of the last twelve months was 85.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for FROG stock

JFrog Ltd [FROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, FROG shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for JFrog Ltd [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 35.92 for the last single week of trading, and 27.35 for the last 200 days.

JFrog Ltd [FROG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JFrog Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

JFrog Ltd [FROG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JFrog Ltd posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FROG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JFrog Ltd [FROG]

