Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] Is Currently 4.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] gained 4.72% or 6.04 points to close at $134.12 with a heavy trading volume of 5491913 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:35 AM that Intercontinental Exchange Announces 7% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.45 per share, up 7% from its previous $0.42 per share quarterly dividend in 2023.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date is March 14, 2024.

The daily chart for ICE points out that the company has recorded 17.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 5491913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $143.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.33 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.87, while it was recorded at 128.80 for the last single week of trading, and 114.52 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 7.79%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.