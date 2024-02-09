Eversource Energy [ES] stock Upgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $72

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.38%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 2:36 PM that Eversource Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Year on JUST Capital’s 2024 List.

Energy company ranked #38 overall on the JUST 100 and the #3 utility.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) has again been named among America’s Most JUST Companies, as announced by JUST Capital and CNBC on their “JUST 100” list. In its fifth consecutive appearance, Eversource is ranked as the #3 utility and #38 overall on the list, which honors companies that address the business issues that matter most to Americans, including providing worker benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, and minimizing pollution.

Over the last 12 months, ES stock dropped by -32.98%. The one-year Eversource Energy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.13. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.89 billion, with 348.44 million shares outstanding and 347.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ES stock reached a trading volume of 3148350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $63.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.55, while it was recorded at 54.10 for the last single week of trading, and 63.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

ES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 3.60%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.