Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $65

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.57%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Donny Osmond Extends Las Vegas Residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Tickets for all 2024 performances on sale now.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock dropped by -19.40%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.86. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.55 billion, with 214.31 million shares outstanding and 205.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 3082813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.41, while it was recorded at 43.37 for the last single week of trading, and 47.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

CZR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -311.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.