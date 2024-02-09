BCE Inc [BCE] Revenue clocked in at $18.28 billion, down -3.63% YTD: What’s Next?

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.17%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that BCE reports 2023 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2024 financial targets and 3.1% annual dividend increase to $3.99 per share.

Over the last 12 months, BCE stock dropped by -16.90%. The one-year BCE Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.95. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.62 billion, with 911.98 million shares outstanding and 911.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, BCE stock reached a trading volume of 4866848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $41.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for BCE Inc [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 39.11 for the last single week of trading, and 41.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BCE Inc Fundamentals:

BCE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

BCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BCE Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to 2.00%.

BCE Inc [BCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.