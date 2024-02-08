Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] moved up 1.86: Why It’s Important

Yum Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $129.64. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Yum! Brands Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Industry Record Full-Year 4,754 Gross Unit Openings Translating to 6% Unit Growth.

Full-Year System Sales Grew 10% with 22% Digital Sales Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3539064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yum Brands Inc. stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for YUM stock reached $36.34 billion, with 281.00 million shares outstanding and 279.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 3539064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $142.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Yum Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum Brands Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

How has YUM stock performed recently?

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.78, while it was recorded at 128.49 for the last single week of trading, and 130.21 for the last 200 days.

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yum Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum Brands Inc. posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum Brands Inc. go to 13.74%.

Insider trade positions for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]

The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.