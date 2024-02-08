why Exelixis Inc [EXEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.68

Exelixis Inc [NASDAQ: EXEL] plunged by -$1.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.18. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Exelixis Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Total Revenues of $480 million for the Fourth Quarter of 2023, $1,830 million for the Fiscal Year 2023 -.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

– Cabozantinib Franchise Achieved $1,629 million in U.S. Net Product Revenues for the Fiscal Year 2023, including $429 million for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 -.

Exelixis Inc stock has also loss -7.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXEL stock has declined by -3.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.56% and lost -15.88% year-on date.

The market cap for EXEL stock reached $6.28 billion, with 302.79 million shares outstanding and 301.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 3376200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelixis Inc [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $26.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

EXEL stock trade performance evaluation

Exelixis Inc [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.33 for Exelixis Inc [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 21.33 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc [EXEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelixis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelixis Inc [EXEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelixis Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc go to 19.00%.

Exelixis Inc [EXEL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.