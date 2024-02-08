Wall Street Analyst Initiated e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]. What else is Wall St. saying

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [NYSE: ELF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.32%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that e.l.f. Cosmetics Debuts “Judge Beauty” Campaign at the Big Game, Starring Judge Judy Sheindlin and a Star-Studded Courtroom.

The brand makes its case that beauty belongs e.l.f.ing everywhere with new national TV spot.

The verdict is in: In e.l.f. we trust. Culture-shaper and bold-disruptor e.l.f. Cosmetics is heading to court on Sunday, February 11, 2024, kicking off its most entertaining moment yet with its TV spot, “Judge Beauty.”.

Over the last 12 months, ELF stock rose by 140.02%. The one-year e.l.f. Beauty Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.15. The average equity rating for ELF stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.10 billion, with 53.77 million shares outstanding and 52.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, ELF stock reached a trading volume of 4140311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $173.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc is set at 7.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 149.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

ELF Stock Performance Analysis:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.83, while it was recorded at 168.03 for the last single week of trading, and 118.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into e.l.f. Beauty Inc Fundamentals:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ELF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc go to 32.90%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.