Toast Inc [TOST] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $18.41 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 4255599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $19.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 583.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.11, while it was recorded at 18.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Toast Inc [TOST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -5.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Toast Inc [TOST]

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.