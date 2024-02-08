Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Revenue clocked in at $90.22 billion, down -0.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $221.69. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 9:01 AM that LOWE’S UNVEILS LOWE’S STYLE STUDIO FOR APPLE VISION PRO.

A breakthrough experience for the home improvement industry on Apple Vision Pro; customers can visualize and design their dream kitchen in minutes with immersive spatial computing .

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Lowe’s is launching Lowe’s Style StudioTM, a breakthrough experience for the home improvement industry designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. Available Friday, Feb. 2 on the App Store, Lowe’s Style Studio takes advantage of the unique capabilities of spatial computing to help customers visualize and design their dream kitchen from the comfort of their own home, making home improvement easier than ever.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.39 percent and weekly performance of 4.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 3300265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $230.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.24, while it was recorded at 219.51 for the last single week of trading, and 213.08 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 4.40%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.