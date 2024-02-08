HSBC Securities slashes price target on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] – find out why.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $519.39. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM that UnitedHealthcare of California Awarded National Committee for Quality Assurance Health Equity Accreditation.

UnitedHealthcare of California’s commercial HMO plan has been awarded Health Equity Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. This accreditation is granted to organizations that lead the market in working to reduce health care disparities by providing culturally appropriate and quality improvement interventions that serve diverse populations.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

“Our statewide health plan is genuinely committed to ensuring that our commercial members across California have access to quality, equitable health care,” said Steve Cain, chief executive officer, Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare of California. “We are so honored to be recognized with an NCQA Health Equity Accreditation highlighting our team’s dedication to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3985028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $480.39 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 923.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3985028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $601.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 11.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.71.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 527.61, while it was recorded at 510.08 for the last single week of trading, and 506.80 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc posted 5.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.66%.

Insider trade positions for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.