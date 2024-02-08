H&R Block Inc. [HRB] Revenue clocked in at $3.49 billion, down -3.97% YTD: What’s Next?

H&R Block Inc. [NYSE: HRB] price plunged by -1.88 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:06 PM that H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results; Full Year Outlook Reaffirmed.

Revenue grew 8% as the Company saw a strong end to the extended filing season.

The one-year HRB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.47. The average equity rating for HRB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on H&R Block Inc. [HRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRB shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for H&R Block Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H&R Block Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

HRB Stock Performance Analysis:

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, HRB shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for H&R Block Inc. [HRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.85, while it was recorded at 46.75 for the last single week of trading, and 39.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H&R Block Inc. Fundamentals:

H&R Block Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

HRB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, H&R Block Inc. posted 4.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H&R Block Inc. go to 10.00%.

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.