Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on International Paper Co. [IP] – find out why.

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] jumped around 0.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.86 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 11:15 AM that IP Creates Best Practice for the Safe Loading of Trailers With Baled Materials.

According to the latest numbers available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, work-related injury incidents for recycling industry workers has increased. One such injury can occur while loading and unloading baled material from a trailer. If not loaded properly in the final row next to the trailer door, the 2,000-pound bales are prone to shifting and falling, which can cause serious injuries and even death.

International Paper has developed a new tutorial video that demonstrates safe trailer loading requirements for baled material.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 4919831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Co. [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $37.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Co. [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.40, while it was recorded at 33.56 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co. [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Co. [IP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Co. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Co. [IP]

