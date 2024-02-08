Citigroup slashes price target on ADT Inc [ADT] – find out why.

ADT Inc [NYSE: ADT] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.62 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM that ADT Provides Solar Business Update and Advances Capital Allocation Strategy.

Exits Residential Solar BusinessIncreases Quarterly Dividend by 57% and Authorizes $350 Million Share Repurchase ProgramContinues to Strengthen Balance SheetSchedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Reporting Date.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 4434075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADT Inc [ADT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has ADT stock performed recently?

ADT Inc [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for ADT Inc [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc [ADT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ADT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for ADT Inc [ADT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for ADT Inc [ADT]

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.