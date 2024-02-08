Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] is -49.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [NASDAQ: BDRX] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Biodexa Announces Allowance of U.S. Patent Covering Tolimidone.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR stock has also loss -16.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDRX stock has declined by -43.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.57% and lost -49.63% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 673.03K shares, BDRX reached a trading volume of 9321102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDRX shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.71.

BDRX stock trade performance evaluation

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, BDRX shares dropped by -42.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.10 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5184, while it was recorded at 1.4100 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9329 for the last 200 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 3.18.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]: Institutional Ownership

