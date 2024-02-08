American Express Co. [AXP] Is Currently 1.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] gained 1.67% or 3.43 points to close at $209.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3271949 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 10:30 AM that American Express Becomes a Global Sponsor of the Argentine National Teams, Expanding Its Relationship With the Argentine Football Association.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) celebrated an expansion of their sponsorship agreement today at Amex’s New York headquarters. American Express became a Global Sponsor of the Argentine National Teams through 2026, including the World Champions (Men’s National Team), Women’s National Team, and Youth National Teams.

The presentation of the agreement had the notable presence of the coach of the Argentine National Team, Mr. Lionel Scaloni.

The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 26.05% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3271949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $213.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.84 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.34, while it was recorded at 206.06 for the last single week of trading, and 165.80 for the last 200 days.

American Express Co. [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Co. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.