Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Varonis Systems Inc [NASDAQ: VRNS] closed the trading session at $48.60.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.33 percent and weekly performance of 4.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, VRNS reached to a volume of 5065176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $52.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-07-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNS in the course of the last twelve months was 97.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.57.

VRNS stock trade performance evaluation

Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, VRNS shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.50, while it was recorded at 46.05 for the last single week of trading, and 32.91 for the last 200 days.

Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Varonis Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc go to 46.80%.

Varonis Systems Inc [VRNS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.