Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] gained 1.36% or 0.44 points to close at $32.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4062362 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:40 PM that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Supplemental Dividend on Common Shares.

Returning $0.14 per share supplemental dividend, resulting in $0.90 per share of total dividends based on 2023 results.

Delivering total cash return to shareholders of $783 million, or approximately 80 percent of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution, based on 2023 results.

The daily chart for WY points out that the company has recorded -1.00% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, WY reached to a volume of 4062362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.29.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.99, while it was recorded at 32.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.67 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.